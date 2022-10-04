Renault Teases New Show Car for Paris, It's an Ode to the Iconic '4'

Having resurrected the Renault 5 in the form of an electric concept, the French company is now announcing a new take on the Renault 4, whose production officially ended in the early ‘90s.
Set to premiere at the 2022 Paris Motor Show on October 17, at 9:00 a.m. CET (3:00 a.m. EST / 12:00 a.m. PST), the new study is described as being “a new take on the internationally renowned and recognized Renault 4.”
It stays true to its predecessor on the visual front, albeit with the obvious modern twist, and it was styled by a team working under the company’s Design Vice President, Gilles Vidal. Renault says that “the show car will resonate with younger generations celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 4L Trophy humanitarian rally.”
Two teaser pics accompany the official announcement and preview the design of the concept that looks like a crossover. Brightening them up reveals the face inspired by the classic model, with similarly styled headlights and grille. It has short front and rear overhangs, muscular fenders, a roof box, and what appear to be black plastic elements on the lower parts of the body. The roofline is only a bit arched towards the rear, so it doesn’t eat into the headroom of those sitting at the back. Also, it appears that instead of traditional side mirrors, Renault chose to give it cameras.
Since the Renault 4 was tied to the Renault 5, we wouldn’t be surprised to find out that the show car has some things in common with the new R5 Turbo 3E. The latter, which was only recently unveiled, packs a set of electric motors mounted at the rear that generate a combined 375 hp (380 ps / 280 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. Juicing up the motors is a 42 kWh battery pack mounted under the floor. The new R5 can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.5 seconds and maxes out at 124 mph (200 kph).
