Kia Soul Hamsters Were Cute, Sexy and Fast, Now They're Gone

About ten years ago I received a phone call from a Kia representative. A few days later I was already out on a test drive with the Soul, and I got pulled over by a police car. The officer came to my window, asked me why I was driving in such a hurry, and then he took another look at the car. "What is this, I've never seen it before." Needless to say, I got off with a warning, as he seemed enthusiastic about visiting a Kia dealership the next day.