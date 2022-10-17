The Avenger 4x4 Concept Was Jeep’s Off-Road EV Surprise for 2022 Paris Motor Show

We have known for a while that Stellantis fully intends to rewrite its automotive history going forward – in a fully sustainable, EV-focused manner. And it is also not going to abandon its branding icons.
One of the biggest and most legendary brands in its extensive portfolio is Jeep, of course. And it has already presented the way it intends to move forward, complete with many 4xe and full EV models. Over in Europe, its first-ever B-segment Avenger crossover SUV was allowed to be the top of the bill, and naturally, it represents its star attraction for the 2022 edition of the Paris Motor Show.
That was to be expected, and of course, it will also come with a Launch Edition to make sure everyone can join in on the collectible fun. Alas, the official press conference held in France also harbored one final, thrilling surprise. As such, the American automaker also announced the introduction of the Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept (oddly, it is written as Avenger 4xe on one of the license plates!).
Of course, the gist of this Jeep resides with the moniker – this is the all-wheel drive version designed to make sure no one can accuse Jeep of failing its 4x4 legacy. “The Avenger has been designed as a Jeep vehicle from the outset, and the all-electric 4x2 model already offers some of the best-in-class capabilities that identify the Jeep brand. But we couldn’t help but wonder, what would happen if we injected the Jeep brand’s four-wheel drive electrified capabilities into a compact package, while retaining the brand’s unique design language, capability, and personality?” explained Christian Meunier, Jeep’s head honcho.
Naturally, it comes with a few legacy highlights: higher ground clearance (200+ mm/7.87 in.), tow hooks, wider fenders and track, larger tires, additional front-end protection, flood lights, plus a “new lightweight roof cargo system concept that, with a special belt system, compresses the luggage on the roof and has scratch-proof protection along its entire length.” Additionally, an anti-reflective hood sticker and anti-scratch grille treatment complete the package.
