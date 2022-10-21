Mansory Sprinkles Some Ugly Dust on the Ferrari 812 GTS, Stallone Tempesta Nera Is Born

Mansory has gone back to its roots by unveiling a new project that takes brash to a whole new level. It’s called the Stallone Tempesta Nera, and it builds on the Ferrari 812 GTS.
Actually, instead of ‘builds,’ we could say that it still is a Ferrari 812 GTS, as it only sports a kitschy body kit, new wheels, reupholstered interior, and a power boost – or the complete tuning package.
There is a new front bumper, with a reshaped central section, and apron with side blades attached to it. Additional vents can be seen on the hood and front quarter panels, and those beefy side skirts and new side mirror caps came from the aftermarket world too.
Just like the front one, the rear bumper is new as well. It sports a similar design, with side blades, and incorporates the more aggressive diffuser, which has an extra brake light in the middle. The tailpipes are slightly bigger, and there is a massive wing that shows the model’s unofficial name on the sides, and the tuner’s in the middle.
The Italian flag bedecks certain parts of the exterior, such as the front fenders, rear wing, and brake calipers, and it’s also present on the stripe going from the nose all the way to the back of the car. Finished in red and black, this 812 GTS rides on new wheels that are just as brash as the rest of the build.
For the interior, Mansory chose a bit too much red for our taste, with piping, and other accents in white, and the obvious Italian flag motif too. Power has also been bumped from 800 ps (789 hp / 588 kW) and 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque, to 830 ps (818 hp / 610 kW) and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft). The tuned 6.5-liter V12 lets it hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds from a standstill, and 345 kph (214 mph) flat-out, an 0.2-second and 5-kph (3-mph) improvement.
