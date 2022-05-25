Tuned Ferrari 812 GTS Has Kudu Antelope and Buffalo Leather, Lions Have Joined the Chat

Since car manufacturers and tuners alike have started to become more eco-conscious, the natural leather upholstery is slowly but surely disappearing. In fact, only a handful still offer it in their high-end rides, and whenever that happens, chances are that it came from an animal that used to give us milk.
Carlex Design, on the other hand, went above, beyond, and under in order to meet the demand of one of its customers, so they fitted the car, a Ferrari 812 GTS, with natural leather that came from the African kudu antelope and buffalo.
Wrapped around a good portion of the interior, the kudu antelope hide is represented in a warm caramel color, with the “natural scars and scratches” giving it “a vintage look,” Carlex says. The Buffalo leather has a black shade, and the rest of the cockpit has been decorated with unique seams, laser-engraved motifs, and metal plaques. Moreover, all plastics now have a glossy black look.
In order to tie the cabin to the exterior, the tuner has given the grey body a few custom decals. Normally, we would have told you about the wheels, and maybe some front, side, and rear add-ons, but that’s not the case here, as everything else has remained stock, including the powertrain.
The open-top model from the Maranello company has a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine under the hood, with 800 ps (789 hp / 588 kW) and 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque bouncing off the walls. For a convertible, the 812 GTS is very fast, with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration taking less than 3 seconds, the official spec sheet reveals. Keep the right pedal pinned to the floor long enough, if you’re lucky to find yourself behind the wheel of such a beast, and you will eventually see over 340 kph (211 mph) on the speedometer.
Wrapped around a good portion of the interior, the kudu antelope hide is represented in a warm caramel color, with the “natural scars and scratches” giving it “a vintage look,” Carlex says. The Buffalo leather has a black shade, and the rest of the cockpit has been decorated with unique seams, laser-engraved motifs, and metal plaques. Moreover, all plastics now have a glossy black look.
In order to tie the cabin to the exterior, the tuner has given the grey body a few custom decals. Normally, we would have told you about the wheels, and maybe some front, side, and rear add-ons, but that’s not the case here, as everything else has remained stock, including the powertrain.
The open-top model from the Maranello company has a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine under the hood, with 800 ps (789 hp / 588 kW) and 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque bouncing off the walls. For a convertible, the 812 GTS is very fast, with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration taking less than 3 seconds, the official spec sheet reveals. Keep the right pedal pinned to the floor long enough, if you’re lucky to find yourself behind the wheel of such a beast, and you will eventually see over 340 kph (211 mph) on the speedometer.