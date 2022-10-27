Ritzy Buick Park Avenue CGI Revival Sees Fourth-Gen Take After a Dandy Caddy

Some car people do not care only about the crossovers, SUVs, or trucks available out there. Instead, they also fancy a strong passenger car sector for the automotive industry, even if only digitally.
One very prim and extremely proper example would be Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who has seemingly decided to jump back and forth between his passenger and truck series with CGI grace and digital poise. Today, he fancies a little bit of Buick x Cadillac badge engineering.
So, in between stuff like a cool GMC Sierra EV Denali Single Cab GT and Crew Cab dually, a couple of digital Lincoln Mark X and Mercury Cougar XR7 revivals, a Toyota Tacoma HD dually or a Lincoln Nautilus Station Wagon with Aviator DNA, now there is another return to CGI life for the Buick Park Avenue full-size premium sedan.
The latter’s story is quite simple. Between 1975 and 1990, it was merely a sub-model/trim. Then, in 1989, the Buick Park Avenue Essence concept car smoothly paved the way forward as a standalone model for the nameplate. Since 1990 and up until 2012, three separate generations were sold around the world, the latter being a Chinese affair of the Australia Holden Caprice variety.
But on this digital occasion, the fourth iteration makes a triumphant yet unofficial return to the United States, and this time around, the badge engineering is all North American. As such, the pixel master used the 2016 Cadillac Escala (part of a trio with the 2011 Ciel and 2013 Elmiraj) as the starting point, then imagined a ritzy, minimalist Buick Park Avenue four-door luxury sedan for the brand’s hypothetical return to passenger cars.
Well, that is probably never going to happen based on the current state of automotive industry affairs, but it still gets my CGI hall pass because Buick limousines with Caddy DNA are always something giddy to think about!
