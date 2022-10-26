Audi A7 Avant Trades Sportback Design for Rakish Look Inspired by A6 e-tron Wagon

For me, personally, one of the best (and possibly the only) Audi designs that graced Earth were the A7/S7/RS7 Sportback luxury executive four-door coupes. But then, a couple of things happened.
In no particular order, the China-exclusive 2022 Audi A7 L ditched the stylish Sportback body style in favor of a traditional, elongated sedan look and more legroom. Of course, the proportions were slightly off, and that just made it seem totally weird and almost destroyed our ‘love’ connection.
But then Audi motivated me to fall for another of their designs, the cool A6 Avant e-tron that blended my kid-induced passion for station wagons with the Ingolstadt sense of luxury and a fully electric, eco-conscious powertrain.
Alas, some people might wonder why am I talking about the A7 and A6 Avant e-tron in the same story. Well, as it turns out, the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media has an equally big crush on the Mercedes-Benz CLS Shooting Brake. And, instead of just imagining a new one, he careened into the CGI curiosity of dreaming of an Audi A7 Avant.
Naturally, he also needed a starting base of operations, so the pixel master chose to blend a crimson Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI with the top rear of the A6 Avant e-tron to properly create the potentially stunning Audi A7 Avant. Well, the quick makeover from the author’s latest behind-the-scenes making-of video is quite illustrative and informative.
Unfortunately, unlike the Audi A7 L sedan, this Avant version will probably remain merely wishful thinking, and might never have a chance to hit the real world’s streets. Sadly, that leaves me without a nice blend of station wagon practicality and Audi A7 Sportback design greatness. Alas, what do you say, does this at least get our CGI hall pass, or not?
