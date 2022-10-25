2024 Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD Show Off Their 3500 Dually Extremes in CGI

At least from the Detroit Three’s standpoint, the North American heavy-duty pickup truck segment is now complete. But, of course, everyone has their favorites.
The fall season of ripe HD trucks was opened by the 2023 Ram Trucks with the updated line of HD models. They were quickly followed by the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, which tried to snatch the spotlight from the red carpet prepared for the arrival of the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty. And General Motors, of course, was keen to have the last HD word.
So, they ultimately released the 2024 GMC Sierra HD models as the ones that are always fashionably late at the heavy-duty party but still catch everyone’s attention with their fresh goodies, including the luxury Denali Ultimate variety. Naturally, this HD galore soon flamed everyone’s imagination, both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
But there is no need to take our word for granted as we have another fresh HD example. So, here is the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media), who is back to his old, lifted, and slammed CGI truck habits. Remember how the pixel master had a virtual roster of Ford F-150s showing the bagged lifestyle, from mild to wild and wilder?
Well, now he is again focusing on the GM rivals just after preparing a monstery GMC Sierra 2500 looking like Barbie’s go-to ultra-lifted neon purple workhorse and a Chevy Silverado 2500 HD glowing yellow and ready to jump on the extreme mall crawler scene with the utmost CGI poise. But, of course, the digital expert had to upgrade to the 3500 HD dually versions, just to keep everything fresh.
Additionally, the Silverado HD is a proud representative of the slammed truck niche while the Sierra HD carries on with the lifted, humongous spike-lug aftermarket wheel duties seemingly undeterred. Unfortunately, this is all merely wishful thinking.
