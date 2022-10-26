Slammed Ford Crown Vic Coupe Mixes Digital 1990s With Unbound Widebody DNA

Dearly beloved by most Blue Oval fans and massively feared by wrongdoers because of its ubiquitous use as a Police cruiser, the Ford Crown Victoria was a four-door full-size sedan produced between 1992 and 2012.
Ford’s sibling for the equally cool Mercury Grand Marquis and the successor to the Ford LTD Crown Victoria was at the time the biggest sedan in North America from the Detroit automaker. Tucked above the Ford Taurus, the Crown Vic became ubiquitous around the United States, not just because of its popularity with regular buyers but also due to its success as a fleet model (law enforcement, taxi, etc.).
However, in the real world, there was no such thing as a Ford Crown Victoria Coupe. No worries, the nameplate has enough fans that some can also do something about that, even if only digitally. Such was the case with Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who earlier this year – around springtime – cooked up a CGI Crown Vic Coupe sporting some traditional Coyote V8 muscle and a few aftermarket enhancements, including a set of HRE wheels.
Interestingly, the pixel master has now decided to revisit the project – one of many dealing with the iconic Crown Vic – and remastered everything with a major twist, or maybe two. So, this time around the hypothetical Ford Crown Victoria is presented complete with an extreme, custom widebody aerodynamic kit (“inspired by the old IMSA racecars from the 1980s and 1990s”).
Naturally, a thoroughly slammed attitude could not miss the CGI party, and the entire atmosphere was also sprinkled with a little digital tribute for the new Need for Speed Unbound release. Even better, the author offers extensive details about what triggered the changes, and then everything is wrapped tightly with a colorful video teaser, which – of course – is also embedded below.
