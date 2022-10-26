1965 Mustang Restomod Needs You to Decide: Tuxedo Deep Ebony or Battleship Gray?

Being the very first model year, the 1965 Ford Mustang holds an incredibly special place in the hearts and minds of pony/muscle car fans. And for good reason.
Naturally, when thinking about a barn/garage/yard find, a ’65 Mustang is always a wonderful place to start the restoration and modification project of your dreams. But, sometimes, you also need a little help to envision the finished product before settling on something major, such as the final design. And this is where the wonderful realm of digital automotive artists comes to aid.
Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, for example, takes us on yet another quick journey of rendering-to-reality discovery. This is his third in as many days, following a 1965 Chevy Impala bagged low-rider springing back to an LS3 lifestyle in deep black and a 1967 Chevy Camaro RS/SS Convertible gunning for crimson and tan restomod attire.
Now the focus is on a 1965 Ford Mustang “beast” that is still in progress toward achieving the ultimate restomod style. Apparently, the owner got stuck to a final choice between two subtle yet menacing colors after previously dismissing a two-tone matte red and glossy black attire. Now, as per the CGI expert and the owner’s conundrum, the choice comes down to Tuxedo Deep Ebony Black or Battleship Gray.
By the way, Brito has expressed his choice to clear the artist's mystery, but we still do not know too much about what will make the original ‘Stang tick like a well-oiled 21st-century muscle car. As far as we can tell from the owner’s previous posts, the build will eventually include a feisty Gen3 Coyote V8 engine swap and Tremec T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission to go along nicely, but that was all that we could scavenge from his social media reel.
