Virtual 702-HP Ramcharger TRX Climbs on Top of the Full-Size SUV Bucket List

Back in the day, when it was available in the real world, the Dodge Ramcharger was a full-size two-door SUV produced by the Detroit automaker to compete with the other off-road legends from Michigan.
Naturally based on the shorter wheelbase version of the traditional Dodge Ram pickup truck chassis, the Dodge Ramcharger (made between 1974 and 1993 in the United States, Mexico had it until 1996 and then again for a 1999 to 2001 third gen) competed against the equal Ford and Chevy legends.
The K5 Blazer and Bronco had a worthy opponent in the Ramcharger, and so it is no wonder that Mopar fans still hold a dear spot in their hearts and minds for the beefy SUV even today. Some also like to do something about it, even if only digitally. Such is also the case with Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who actually cooked up this whole CGI shebang to celebrate a new fan threshold.
This pixel master is no stranger to Detroit Three trucks, as he previously toyed with the imagined ideas of a Ram 1500 TRX ‘Hellram’ Single Cab Street truck, a 632ci V8-powered Chevy Silverado SS with Stepside bed, or a retro Ford Bronco Raptor camper built for overlanding on an air ride. But this one holds a special place, as the virtual Dodge/Ram Ramcharger TRX with 6.2-liter HEMI supercharged V8 climbs an anniversary 3D obstacle that celebrates the author’s new 50k fan milestone.
Well, he evolved quite a lot since “shooting to connect with just a few hundred” as his 2D edits are now done not just in 3D but also properly animated. By the way, this Ramcharger TRX was not selected randomly, as the CGI expert holds a special connection with the Dodge brand since he owns a Challenger. Of course, a 702-hp TRX SUV would make for an even finer family ride, am I right?
