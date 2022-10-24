2024 GMC Sierra EV Truck Morphs Into a Yukon EV Denali SUV to Fight Rivian R1S

The big North American truck segment has been touched by the EV revolution, and nothing is going to be quite the same anymore. So, what comes next?
Well, the fountain of full-size battery-powered pickup trucks has been drilled, and both startup underdogs and legacy automakers have struck EV gold instead of just electron water. Just look at the interest regarding the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and – above all – the Ford F-150 Lightning from buyers, if you need evidence. And the situation is soon getting crowded.
Stellantis will be fashionably late at the party in November with the Ram Trucks 1500 EV concept pickup truck. Meanwhile, General Motors is making sure there is something for everyone, both in terms of Chevy Silverado EVs as well as posher GMC Sierra EV Denalis, among others. And, judging by the GMC Hummer EV SUV, they also plan to have a showing of force in the truck-based EV sport utility vehicle field.
After all, Rivian is also planning to make an impact with its R1S model, an all-electric full-size off-road and family adventure-oriented SUV. But some people seem to think that GM can do even better, although only in CGI, for now. So, here is the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media, who has decided to join the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 party and cook up a Yukon EV twist.
His latest behind-the-scenes making-of video is pretty straightforward. The pixel master took the new 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 hero of the full-size EV pickup truck segment and combined its coolness with the DNA of the ICE-powered GMC Yukon Denali SUV. The CGI result is also easy to understand – the new sibling of the Chevy Tahoe features plug-in capabilities and would be capable of silent EV operation. Well, call this a premonition, but we might not be too far away from the moment when the OEM itself announces such a version.
