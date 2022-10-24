Digital Plymouth GTX Revival Meets Classic Version, There’s an SRT Secret Lurking

Settling into a mid-size premium performance muscle car lifestyle was not easy for the Plymouth GTX, hence the noticeably short lease of life which left fans longing for the 1967 through 1971 model years.
Still, it was quick to make a lasting impression. And so, to this very day, there are still some automotive enthusiasts who lament the disappearance of the Plymouth brand in general and the cool GTX, in particular. Well, nothing can be done in the real world anymore, since it has been more than two decades since this Chrysler division was discontinued from production.
Over across the virtual realm, meanwhile, nothing is forbidden. Especially if you are Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the digital artist better known as adry53customs on social media, who has embarked on a big journey of wishful thinking discovery and is taking a CGI periplus alongside HotCars.
The latest idea sees the pixel master imagine a modern version of the Plymouth GTX. Alas, unlike some other digital impersonations that played to the classic strengths of the muscle car and only added a few modern CGI twists here and there, this one comes with SRT secrets, as seen next to the dual round headlights.
Those naturally give us a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat hint, and it would not be hard to dream of a stunning day when Plymouth could rise from its ashes and borrow the supercharged V8 to do its premium and performance sports car bidding. Alas, this is twice sad as we know the Plymouth GTX cannot get back from the grave because even the hypothetical platform donor lives on borrowed ICE time.
Remember, there will be no more ICE-powered Dodge Challenger and Charger models beyond the 2023 model year as Stellantis has ordered the way forward is sustainable. And now, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept is the one guiding the muscle car path with its Banshee 800-volt EV powertrain.
