BMW XM Gets Touched With the 'Coupe' Stick, Does It Look Better Now?

Ever since the BMW XM debuted one month ago, we’ve seen numerous variations of it, with lots of ‘what if.’ From a two-door sports car, reminiscent of the iconic M1, to different design alternatives, name it, and it’s been done.
As for the latest that we found, it ties it to the X6. In this instance, superrenderscars on Instagram rearranged its pixels to make it look more like a crossover coupe, or SAC (sports activity coupe) in BMW slang.
Thus, the roofline behind the B pillars has been reshaped, and it flows into a more angular-styled tailgate. The rear pillars are thinner, and the quarter panels are smaller. Everything else carries over from the real thing, including the shape of the taillights, doors, side skirts, and the entire front end. Even the wheels and color have been preserved, and the same would go for the interior too.
One would expect such a move to significantly eat into the headroom of backseat occupants. However, the roofline is actually a bit taller than on the real BMW XM, a side-by-side comparison reveals. As a result, the headroom hasn’t been affected, and the only thing that would likely be on the smaller side would be the trunk area.
Whether it looks better with the sportier profile is subjective, and this writer believes that it doesn’t. Allow me to explain why: you see, the overall design of the BMW XM is very sharp, and the same goes for the roofline, too, whereas that of the X6 is very curvaceous. Therefore, the proportions are odd and do not help improve the styling whatsoever.
Now, if you’re not fans of the XM’s exterior design, don’t worry about it because BMW listens to its clientele, and they will likely make it prettier for the mid-cycle refresh and even better-looking when it comes to its successor, which, if everything goes to plan, might debut towards the end of the decade.
