2023 BMW XM Configurator Goes Live

The divisively-styled XM is available to configure in the Old Continent, priced at €170,000 in Germany and £145,885 in the United Kingdom. The U.S. configurator isn’t live yet, but we do know the MSRP is $159,000.
For the time being, the Bavarian automaker offers one powertrain option and seven exterior colors. The latter comes in the guise of Cape York Green, Dravit Gray, Toronto Red, Marina Bay Blue, Mineral White, Black Sapphire, and Carbon Black. Somewhat unfortunate, all these hues are joined by gold trim and gold-accented wheels with Rolls-like hub caps.
On the upside, customers can alternatively choose a silver-ish accent color for the 23-inch wheels that fill up those massive wheel arches best. 22- and 21-inch wheels are also available. Moving on to the five-seat interior of the X7-based crossover from BWM M, the XM is available with four leather upholstery options: Sakhir Orange, Black, Silverstone, and Deep Lagoon.
All interior themes are complemented by carbon-fiber trim here and there, which is only natural for the second vehicle developed from the ground up by the Bavarian automaker’s go-faster division after the M1. Last but certainly not least, the M Driver’s Package will set you back €2,450 in the XM’s home market and £2,250 in the United Kingdom. But is it worth it?
In a nutshell, yes, it is – indeed – a must-have option, given the sporting nature of the XM. This package increases the top speed of the full-size crossover from 250 to 270 kilometers per hour (155 to 168 miles per hour). The UK configurator curiously lists 180 mph, which converts to 290 kph.
The only powertrain available at launch is the base plug-in hybrid, which combines the S68 twin-turbo V8 with a transmission-integrated electric motor for a grand total of 644 horsepower and 590 pound-foot (800 Nm) of twist. The Euro-spec 2023 BMW XM is projected to cover up to 88 kilometers (55 miles) in the WLTP cycle. American customers, on the other hand, can expect up to 30 miles (50 kilometers) in the EPA’s test cycle.
