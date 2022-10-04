Quick BMW XM Redesigns Manage to Clean the Messy Designer Act, but Is It Enough?

Aston Martin DBX707, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Cadillac Escalade-V, Lambo Urus, Ferrari Purosangue, Bentley Bentayga Speed, and now the BMW XM. The stratosphere is getting crowded, right?
That would be the peak of ultra-luxury super-SUVs, a niche that was almost unthinkable just a decade ago and is now brimming with options. So, that makes it harder for any of them to stand out in the proper, ritzy crowd, it seems. But no worries, as the intrepid Bavarians have yet another outrageous solution.
It is called BMW XM and acts as the second-only exclusive vehicle from M GmbH and also as the company’s image vector for the ultra-luxury super-SUV brawls to come. And it sure does stand out even in that incredible crowd, though not necessarily only for the right reasons. Alas, be warned, everyone is entitled to their opinion, as beauty is always in the eye of the beholder.
So, while there are (many) folks who will love to hate the first-ever BMW XM, there’s also a portion of humankind who thinks this vehicle is their 735-hp Label Red cup of tea. Even among virtual automotive artists, as it turns out. And we have not one but two proper examples.
First, here is Marouane Bembli, the pixel master better known as TheSketchMonkey on YouTube, who was keen to give us his “honest opinion” about the XM styling, calling it “a hunger for design innovation and refinement,” as well as “a lot more complete than Concept XM.” Alas, what is a CGI expert without even a simple redesign? Thus, he quickly went to digital work and again played with a black example.
By the way, he also mentioned the only two proper colors for this BMW are the murdered-out attire and dark gray, so cue to fellow virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, also known as kelsonik on social media, who opted for a gold trinket delete and a nice set of deeper aftermarket wheels to see if we think better of his virtual dark gray XM now. So, do we?
