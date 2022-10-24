GMC Sierra EV Denali Single Cab GT and Dually Would Complement the CGI Range

General Motors has talked incessantly about how they would beat Tesla at their own EV game, and soon. Well, they have already kept their promises, albeit with a major caveat.
So, Tesla continues to reign undefeated as far as four-door sedans are considered, as well as in the popular segment of crossover SUVs. Meanwhile, over across the fashionable pickup truck segment, GM does have an advantage, or two, over the long-delayed Tesla Cybertruck.
For example, the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck is already on sale around the nation’s dealerships. And if Tesla delays the Cybertruck some more, the GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will have time to hit the market as well, come early 2024. Heck, they could expand the range even further, complete with Sierra EV models and MSRPs starting around $50k.
Well, for those who are a little impatient, no worries; there is a solution already. Over across the virtual realm, Jim, the digital artist better known as jlord8 on social media, is fully back on track with his “single-cab all the things” series but also takes a wild dually EV swing at the matters to make sure everyone is satisfied. So, his latest idea for a feisty Sport Truck comes in the form of the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali GT.
Quite a catchy name, right? Even better, the looks are spot-on to attract a new generation of urban truck drivers, complete with a lowered stance, hulking wheels and fatty tires, a sturdy aerodynamic body kit, as well as a transformation into a two-door Single Cab version. But wait, as there is more.
It seems this pixel master is trying to kick off an entire Sierra EV Denali range, as he also did a quick ‘dually’ edit to make it akin to a GMC Sierra HD – but with the added benefit of being silent, eco-friendly, and completely electric. So, do any of these cool Sierra EV Denali variants get our CGI hall pass, or not?
