What If Mazda Was Ford’s Partner Still, Maybe the Mazdaspeed BT-50 Was a Thing

Today, the third-generation Mazda BT-50 is a mid-size Japanese pickup truck produced under the carmaker’s nameplate in a place where everything resonates with a different manufacturer.
Over in Thailand, at the Samut Prakan facility, Isuzu Motors Thailand is taking care of the third iteration’s (TF) assembly, as the Mazda BT-50 took a major break from its predecessors and was developed on the backbones of the third-generation Isuzu D-Max workhorse. That is a significant departure from the past when the compact/mid-size pickup truck had a loving relationship with Ford’s Ranger.
But what if the Ford-Mazda partnership never ended and the BT-50 truck aimed for a shot at the Japanese and North American markets, as well? Well, in the real world, that is probably never going to happen, at least not during the current lives of the Mazda BT-50 and Ford Ranger, especially since the latter was already developed alongside a new counterpart, the second-generation VW Amarok.
Alas, that does not mean it is not open for CGI business over across the virtual realm. So, here is Jim, the digital artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle with our mashup dreams, and now cooks a hypothetical, feisty Mazda BT-50 from the Ford Ranger. Plus, as far as we can tell from the fast-making-of video, it also has an aggressive Ranger Raptor twist.
As such, although the pixel master is not opinionated on a proper name for this dune-bashing (and, potentially, rock-crawling) Mazda BT-50, we feel that it might be logical if a Japanese pickup truck born out of wedlock with the Ford Ranger Raptor (and sporting its EcoBoost 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6) would also bring back the good old Mazdaspeed branding in the CGI process! Hopefully, with almost 400 ponies, just like the Australian version of the Ranger Raptor, not the meager EU sibling.
