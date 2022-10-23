Naked 2024 BMW X2 Comes From Another Nation – ImagiNATION

Ever since the first prototype of the second generation BMW X2 was spotted in the open recently, the internet has gone crazy on trying to decipher the design. But you don’t have to be a pixel-manipulating master to imagine what it will look like, as the changes are obvious.
The biggest of them all revolves around the profile, as the 2024 BMW X2 is now more a crossover than a jacked-up hatchback like the current one. The roofline is taller, and more arched towards the rear, flowing into the tailgate that is also brand-new.
In fact, everything is new, or almost everything, and if you were worried that the grille might grow in size, you shouldn’t, because the Munich auto marque tends to listen to its clientele and the media. Thus, the kidneys will still be normal-sized, as scoops and renderings alike have revealed over the last couple of weeks.
From here on, it’s the typical BMW design, and most of its face should look similar to that of the fourth-generation X3. Speaking of which, it will be based on the same platform, and it might be an updated version of the CLAR, which is highly versatile, as it is basically the foundation stone of a lot of models, including the X7 and 7 Series, as well as the new-gen 2 Series Coupe.
Whether it will actually be similar to the one imagined by sugardesign_1, and shared on social media earlier this week, is a very good question. Our two cents would be on ‘no,’ but the thing is that only time will tell. Still, it’s a pretty clean take on the next generation X2, which is expected to debut sometime next year, perhaps in the second half, though no one knows anything about the unveiling date yet. One thing seems certain, which is that it should be a 2024 model by the time it makes its way to dealers in selected markets all over the world.
In fact, everything is new, or almost everything, and if you were worried that the grille might grow in size, you shouldn’t, because the Munich auto marque tends to listen to its clientele and the media. Thus, the kidneys will still be normal-sized, as scoops and renderings alike have revealed over the last couple of weeks.
From here on, it’s the typical BMW design, and most of its face should look similar to that of the fourth-generation X3. Speaking of which, it will be based on the same platform, and it might be an updated version of the CLAR, which is highly versatile, as it is basically the foundation stone of a lot of models, including the X7 and 7 Series, as well as the new-gen 2 Series Coupe.
Whether it will actually be similar to the one imagined by sugardesign_1, and shared on social media earlier this week, is a very good question. Our two cents would be on ‘no,’ but the thing is that only time will tell. Still, it’s a pretty clean take on the next generation X2, which is expected to debut sometime next year, perhaps in the second half, though no one knows anything about the unveiling date yet. One thing seems certain, which is that it should be a 2024 model by the time it makes its way to dealers in selected markets all over the world.