Mazda CX-60 Trades Comfort for Sportier Digital Looks

Have you ever wondered what the Mazda CX-60 would look like with sportier styling? You don’t have to wait for tuners to go crazy on it, as the rendering shared in the image gallery down below is one answer to that very same question.
Albeit basic compared to the usual work that normally goes into tuned cars, the updates have helped the Japanese crossover tap into its meaner side. The project was signed by kelsonik, and it is easily achievable, as all it gets are new wheels, and revised suspension.
Sitting a bit closer to the ground than the stock model, this Mazda CX-60 also sports bigger alloys that fill the arches better. They have a multi-spoke design, and black finish, which ties it to the dark trim of the crossover, including the corporate logo on the grille. The rest of the car retains the common red finish, rear privacy windows, and everything else basically.
Presented a little over half a year ago, the CX-60 remains a forbidden fruit in our market, where customers can go for the slightly smaller CX-50 instead. The CX-60 is instantly recognizable as a Mazda, thanks to the Kodo design language, with its sculpted face, and aggressive back end, and some unique features inside, such as the large infotainment screen, digital dials, and big head-up display. Everything is sprinkled by the big cargo area that can be increased to 60.9 cu-ft (1,726 liters) with the rear seats folded down.
Besides the CX-50, American customers can also order other Mazda crossovers, including the CX-9, CX-5, and CX-30. The latter has an MSRP of $22,500, whereas the CX-5, CX-50, and CX-9 can be had from $26,700, $27,550, and $38,750 respectively. The lineup is completed by the Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback, priced from $21,150 and $23,500 respectively, and the MX-5 Miata and MX-5 Miata RF, which carry MSRPs of $27,650, and $35,350, respectively.
