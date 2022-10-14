2023 Mazda CX-60 Gets 3.3L Turbo Inline-Six Engine With 280 HP

Mazda has confirmed the output figures of the 3.3L Skyactiv-G engine, a turbocharged inline-six connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Over in Australia, this lump will deliver 209 kW at 5,000 revolutions per minute and 450 Nm (332 pound-foot) at 2,000 rpm.
48-volt M Hybrid Boost mild-hybrid technology is also featured, and the U.S. market will receive this powerplant in the CX-70. Think of it as the wide-bodied sibling of the CX-60. Further still, the Japanese automaker will premiere the CX-80 and CX-90 three-row SUVs. All four are based on the Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture, previously known as the Large Architecture, a platform developed for rear- and all-wheel-drive vehicles.
The press release below further confirms a six-cylinder turbo diesel with a similar displacement and similar mild-hybrid assistance, rated at 187 kW and 550 Nm (make that 251 horsepower and 406 pound-foot of torque). CX-60 customers are further presented with the 2.5L SkyActiv-G, the 2.5L e-Skyactiv PHEV, and 3.0L e-Skyactiv X mild hybrid. Thus far, the 2.5-liter PHEV is the most powerful of the bunch. As a matter of fact, the plug-in hybrid Mazda CX-60 is the most powerful Mazda series-production vehicle ever.
Thanks to a 100-kW electric motor and a 17.8-kWh, 355-volt battery, the 2.5L e-Skyactiv PHEV cranks out a combined 241 kW and 500 Nm (323 horsepower and 369 pound-foot of torque). Mazda promises up to 63 kilometers (39 miles) of all-electric range at speeds of up to 140 kph (87 mph), along with a plug-in hybrid top speed of 200 kph (124 mph). Carbon-dioxide emissions are estimated at 33 grams per every kilometer driven.
At press time, every available powertrain comes with i-Activ AWD. Over in Germany, which is the largest market for new cars in Europe, the Prime-Line trim level is listed at €47,390 (make that $46,100 at current exchange rates) sans optional extras for the plug-in powertrain described earlier.
