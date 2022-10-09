An Experienced U.S. Mechanic Says You Shouldn't Buy the '14-'16 Mazda CX-5

Known for his love of Japanese-made vehicles, Scotty Kilmer tells everyone interested in buying a used crossover SUV that the 2014-2016 Mazda CX-5 should be crossed off the list if it shows signs of abnormal aging. The man gives a couple of interesting reasons that support his statement. He also offers a piece of very useful advice to novice car owners.
Mazda started making the CX-5 in 2012. The compact crossover SUV was meant to help the brand expand and reach new customers that prefer the increased ride height. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) also told people that bigger and heavier vehicles tend to offer better crash protection for those inside the car, so things only went in one direction – the SUV sales figures constantly rose over the years.
So, you might consider buying one as well. Maybe you even stumbled upon a very good-looking CX-5. After all, why wouldn’t you buy a vehicle that could serve you well for a couple of years? If the engine sounds healthy and there are no visible damages or major repairs needed, then closing the deal is all that you need to worry about.
But Scotty Kilmer thinks you would be better off if you avoided the 2014-2016 Mazda CX-5 right from the get-go. The auto mechanic says you “should think twice before you buy one” because they are known to have costly transmission issues.
The mechanic-turned-YouTuber analyzes a 2014 model year unit and says that these SUVs have been known to have multiple problems like easily shattering windshields or poorly designed exhaust systems. But the transmission problem could cost owners the most to fix.
Fortunately, Mazda is a serious carmaker and dealt with some of the issues through recalls. Back in 2016, for example, it started a total recall for all the 2014-2016 CX-5s sold in the U.S. because of fuel leak concerns, even though there were no incidents reported beforehand.
Kilmer also says everyone that’s not knowledgeable about vehicles should find a good mechanic and have them check the car before signing any piece of paper. A small fee could help you avoid hefty service bills later.
The good news is that the current generation of the CX-5 is considered a risk-free buy by the auto mechanic. He says the newer models came with many useful updates, mainly thanks to new partnerships made by Mazda with other reputable companies.
Now watch the video and see what you need to be on the lookout for when it comes to getting one of these Japanese-made crossover SUVs.
