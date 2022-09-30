Toyota-Powered Mazda RX-7 FD Is No Parking Lot Princess, It's a No-Nonsense Shredder

Mazda might be making a comeback in the auto industry with their crossovers and SUVs, but in the 90s, they were a force to recon when it came to auto performance. The RX-7s and the MX-5s were so legendary they have a cultic following to date.
Hoonigan, on a recent episode, featured a rare 1993 Mazda RX-7 FD. 90s kids understand this sports car was a movement thanks to Japanese Anime Initial D (1995-2013). We are unsure what Keisuke Takahashi of the Akagi RedSuns would have said about this bagged 1993 RX-7’s internals, but we are positive he’d love how neatly dialed the exterior looks.
There’s no doubt Rotary lovers will hate what Will Chang did to the legendary Mazda RX-7 FD. But let’s face it. He compromises that with a stunning exterior.
Under the hood, this 1993 RX-7 FD packs a Toyota 1JZ engine and a CD009 transmission. Hoonigan’s Gary thinks he made it better. Forget reliability isues. This RX-7 is now making 630 hp (639 ps) on E85 and 500 hp (507 ps) on pump gas.
“You know what’s funny? I just came from JCCS over the weekend. And people actually respected this build. And they understood why there is no longer a rotary in it,” Chang said when asked why he did the 1JZ swap on a Mazda RX-7 FD.
Chang confessed he chose the RX-7 as a chassis because it was a childhood dream. He’s owned it for the last five years.
We can’t blame Chang for getting rid of the Wankel dinosaur. The Rotary engine might enjoy a legacy in motorsports but has horrible gas mileage.
You also need to add a few quarts of oil every now and then – it has a massive appetite for fluids. Lest we forget the frequent and hefty maintenance charges. Any rational human knows that’s no way to enjoy a sports car.
What lies underneath this RX-7 might be controversial, but the exterior is where the money is. It sports a Kia Stinger red shade and a widebody kit. It's stanced, and the fitment is super dialed thanks to an Air Force suspension with Air Lift management.
It might look like a parking lot princess, but the 1JZ under the hood wasn’t swapped in for emissions or fuel economy. This red devil was built to rip! Catch some of that two-stepping action in the video below.
