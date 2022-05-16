Mazda Prices New CX-60 in the UK, One Powertrain Currently Offered

Now available to order in the United Kingdom, the CX-60 will reach British dealerships in the fall with the e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain. This lump will be later joined by the e-Skyactiv X and Skyactiv-D engines, which feature mild-hybrid assistance in the guise of M Hybrid Boost.
Turning out attention back to the e-Skyactiv PHEV, this drivetrain consists of a 2.5-liter engine, an eight-speed automatic transmission, a 100-kW electric motor, and a 17.8-kWh battery pack. Total system output is rated at 327 ps (323 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque, which is more than the RX-7 FD3S produces from its twin-turbo twin-rotor engine.
Mazda quotes a combined fuel consumption of 188 miles to the gallon, as in 156.5 miles per gallon in the United States of America or 1.5 liters per 100 kilometers pretty much everywhere else. The wishful thinking continues with 39 miles (approximately 63 kilometers) of combined electric range at speeds lower than 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour).
“The CX-60 heralds the start of a new chapter,” said Mazda UK boss Jeremy Thomson. “Not only is it our first car with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but it also sets new standards for interior quality, design, and technology – highlighting Mazda’s uniquely Japanese premium brand direction.”
No fewer than three grades are offered, starting with the Exclusive-Line. Priced at £43,950 or $54,150 at current exchange rates, this trim level can be spruced up with two options: Convenience Pack and Driver Assistance Pack. The Homura and Takumi can be specified with these options as well, yet the optional panoramic roof is exclusive to the better-equipped trims.
Retailing at £46,700 or $57,515, the Homura distinguishes itself from the lesser Exclusive-Line with body-color wheel arch moldings, a dark-plated grille surround, gloss-black bits and bobs, as well as 20-inch black wheels. As for the range-topping Takumi, which is £48,050 or $58,180, customers should look forward to goodies that include fanciers wheels, body-color mirrors, some chrome here and there, and a more upscale front grille.
All trims come standard with Mazda’s proprietary i-Activ all-wheel drive.
