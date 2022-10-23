Electric Porsche 911 Imagined as the All-Quiet Widow-Maker

Porsche has been going back and forth about the possibility of a zero-emission 911. However, it’s clear that if they want to keep the iconic nameplate alive in the electric era, it needs motors powered by battery packs.
This means going back to the drawing board and coming up with everything from scratch. Sure, they might be able to source some nuts and bolts from models such as the Taycan, but in the end, this is a sports/super model that still has to be nimble, and extremely fun to drive on twisty roads.
On top of that, it needs to have a very decent range with the battery fully charged, sprinkling everything with fast-charging capabilities. And that’s not all, because everything has to sit in a package that reminds of its ancestors, which used to be, and still are, powered by dead dinosaurs.
Then comes the money part, as they also have to make it happen with pricing similar to the ICE-powered 911s. Let’s not forget that by the time Porsche launches the all-electric 911, because at this point it seems more like a ‘when’ than an ‘if,’ the average EV buyer will be spoiled for choice with additional models to choose from.
Does it seem like too much work? That’s because it is, and no matter how many renderings of the alleged Porsche 911 EV (name obviously not confirmed) we stumble upon, the truth is that no one outside the car maker knows anything about it. And by car maker, we mean top execs.
As for the latest digital illustrations of the all-quiet 911, they portray it with a futuristic design that has something Taycan-ish about it. Truth be told, it also has some lines that seem to have come from the Mercedes-AMG GT. But that’s not important at all, what matters is if you like it. So, do you?
On top of that, it needs to have a very decent range with the battery fully charged, sprinkling everything with fast-charging capabilities. And that’s not all, because everything has to sit in a package that reminds of its ancestors, which used to be, and still are, powered by dead dinosaurs.
Then comes the money part, as they also have to make it happen with pricing similar to the ICE-powered 911s. Let’s not forget that by the time Porsche launches the all-electric 911, because at this point it seems more like a ‘when’ than an ‘if,’ the average EV buyer will be spoiled for choice with additional models to choose from.
Does it seem like too much work? That’s because it is, and no matter how many renderings of the alleged Porsche 911 EV (name obviously not confirmed) we stumble upon, the truth is that no one outside the car maker knows anything about it. And by car maker, we mean top execs.
As for the latest digital illustrations of the all-quiet 911, they portray it with a futuristic design that has something Taycan-ish about it. Truth be told, it also has some lines that seem to have come from the Mercedes-AMG GT. But that’s not important at all, what matters is if you like it. So, do you?