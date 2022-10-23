Jeep Grand Wagoneer Ticks the Digital Workhorse Box With New Open-Bed Design

You can have a lot of things for the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, including the famous wood paneling on the sides, reminiscent of its predecessors. Add a variety of wheels to that list too, and the occasional tuning job inside and out, and under the hood, and you see where this is going: to almost endless configuration options.
One thing that you cannot have is a pickup version of it, or can you? The images posted above could easily trick some petrolheads into thinking that the Stellantis-owned brand has actually launched such a product. However, those who know better would tell you that Jeep has other things on its plate, and turning the Grand Wagoneer into an open-bed model is not one of them.
While the automaker has no intentions of green-lighting it as a workhorse, the peeps at Kolesa have shared renderings of what such a model might look like. And it is a rather posh proposal that would blend in with other vehicles at the local shopping mall and would also take five occupants, in comfort, on a short journey off the beaten path, especially with those chunky tires wrapped around the Y-spoke alloys, skid plates, and generous ground clearance.
As far as the design goes, it basically carries over up to the C pillars. Further back, it has an open bed that could eat a generous amount of cargo, which can be loaded and unloaded via the new tailgate that sports a light strip in the middle, spanning from taillight to taillight. The license plate holder was moved to the bumper, which has a more utilitarian look.
Now, pickups with a premium twist are not exactly best sellers in today’s car world, and if you don’t believe us, just ask Mercedes about the X-Class. Also, if you desperately need a Jeep pickup, then you can always go for the Gladiator, which carries an MSRP of $38,305. The Grand Wagoneer, on the other hand, will set you back a minimum of $88,640, before destination and dealer fees.
