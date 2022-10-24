2023 Volkswagen ID.A Is an All-Electric Amarok Design Proposal Gunning for the Rivian R1T

Unveiled earlier this year, the second-generation Volkswagen Amarok has a clear goal in mind: to dominate the pickup segment in selected markets. But can it do so with an all-electric drivetrain beneath the skin?
Probably, considering the fact that EVs have become more popular than ever, and given its premium flair and what should be more-than-decent off-roading capabilities, it would become a proper contender to the likes of the slightly bigger Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning.
Starting off with the ICE-powered Volkswagen Amarok, kdesignag modified its face to make it look like an electric vehicle. It now has new headlights, bumper, and closed-off grille, inspired by those of the ID.4 and ID.6. The wheels were added using several mouse clicks, and the same goes for the thin light strip on the tailgate too.
The rear bumper carries over, and the fuel filler cap on the left rear fender has digitally turned into a charging port. Since the light blue finish is very EV-ish, the digital artist chose to keep it on the hypothetical Amarok EV, or ID.A, as such a model would probably be named. A glimpse inside would have been interesting, but since it builds on the real pickup and it’s not an entirely new vehicle, it would probably have the same design and features, bar a few added functionalities.
Production of the new Volkswagen Amarok will kick off at the Silverton facility in South Africa, and from there, it will be shipped to worldwide markets. The model is closely related to the latest Ford Ranger and Everest, and will be offered with several gasoline and diesel engines, depending on the market. The dual-cab model could be joined by a single-cab derivative, alleged patent drawings have revealed, which will be more utilitarian and a bit more affordable.
As far as the U.S. market goes, VW’s local branch has trademarked the moniker in the region, but that might not mean anything in the end. Truth be told, we might not see the Amarok here at all, as it would pose a threat to the Ford Ranger, and that one is indeed coming to our market.
