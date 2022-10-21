Mitsubishi XFC Is a Disguised Nissan Magnite – Check Possible Production Version Looks

When Renault developed the CMF-A platform, the first vehicle to get it was the Renault Kwid. Nissan later used the architecture to create the Magnite, a car it sells in India and some other countries. Mitsubishi showed it wants a slice of that market with the XFC concept, a vehicle that will reach some markets in 2023 in its production version. The rendering artist Theottle helped us see what it would look like.

8 photos