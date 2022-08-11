Mazda MX-60 Is the Crossover of Your Dreams – Hopefully With a Larger Battery Pack

The first famous nameplate to survive by becoming a crossover was the Mitsubishi Eclipse, which is now known as Eclipse Cross. To be fair, it is an SUV, something we cannot say about the Peugeot 408. The former sedan is now a crossover, just like the Toyota Crown. What if the Mazda 6 was resurrected as a crossover as well? This is the question the rendering artist Theottle made and answered with these renderings.

11 photos