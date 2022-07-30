Could the Toyota Camry Based on the Crown Sport Concept Beat the RAV4?

The Toyota Camry has been the best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 20 years in a row. Despite that, the RAV4 beats it as Toyota’s best-selling vehicle on American soil since 2017. That is something we can credit more to the preference for SUVs and crossovers than to the qualities of each of these cars. Could the Camry ever beat the RAV4 again? The rendering artist Theottle helped us ask that question with a Camry based on the Crown Sport Concept. Ironically, this concept is an SUV.
Theottle adjusted the wheelbase to make the hypothetical new generation of the Camry a bit larger than the current one. Not because the Crown Sport Concept is more significant or anything but rather because every new generation of a vehicle makes it bigger, as we can see with all nameplates that resist decades, such as the Honda Civic, Porsche 911, and the Toyota Corolla.
As usual, it is fantastic to see how rendering artists such as Theottle can modify the images to make them look like real-life pictures. The video allows us to follow the creative process and all the changes the base images have to suffer so that the final one is credible. If you did not know this is just fantasy, you’d probably ask what car this is and where it is sold.
The mix between the best-seller sedan and the concept SUV does not turn the Camry into a vehicle on high heels. On the contrary: it honors the “Sport” bit of the concept and becomes something that may even be too daring for the usual profile of Camry buyers. As automakers are always trying to attract new buyers for traditional cars, that could fit the Camry like a glove.
Have a good look at this vehicle Theottle created, and let us know if you think this would be enough for it to beat the RAV4 in the U.S. If that is not the case, perhaps turning the Crown Sport Concept into a Camry SUV would do the trick, right?
As usual, it is fantastic to see how rendering artists such as Theottle can modify the images to make them look like real-life pictures. The video allows us to follow the creative process and all the changes the base images have to suffer so that the final one is credible. If you did not know this is just fantasy, you’d probably ask what car this is and where it is sold.
The mix between the best-seller sedan and the concept SUV does not turn the Camry into a vehicle on high heels. On the contrary: it honors the “Sport” bit of the concept and becomes something that may even be too daring for the usual profile of Camry buyers. As automakers are always trying to attract new buyers for traditional cars, that could fit the Camry like a glove.
Have a good look at this vehicle Theottle created, and let us know if you think this would be enough for it to beat the RAV4 in the U.S. If that is not the case, perhaps turning the Crown Sport Concept into a Camry SUV would do the trick, right?