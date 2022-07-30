Could the Toyota Camry Based on the Crown Sport Concept Beat the RAV4?

The Toyota Camry has been the best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 20 years in a row. Despite that, the RAV4 beats it as Toyota’s best-selling vehicle on American soil since 2017. That is something we can credit more to the preference for SUVs and crossovers than to the qualities of each of these cars. Could the Camry ever beat the RAV4 again? The rendering artist Theottle helped us ask that question with a Camry based on the Crown Sport Concept. Ironically, this concept is an SUV.

14 photos