Hyundai IONIQ 6 SW Rendering Uses an Unexpected Vehicle as a Base – Try to Guess

Rendering artists can see things everybody else misses. The best example of that is the IONIQ 6 Station Wagon (SW) that Theottle created. The video below reveals pretty soon which other vehicle he mixed with Hyundai’s electric sedan to create the elegant car that you can see in our gallery. However, we challenge you to discover which vehicle the rendering artist used to create the station wagon without cheating. Give its rear end a good look and tell us: where did that come from?
Our first guess was that Theottle used a Mercedes-Benz CLS SW or CLA SW to get the exact lines he needed to conceive the hypothetical station wagon. The rendering artist laughed and said that the IONIQ 6’s roof is too tall at the B-pillar, which would make it impossible to use the Mercedes-Benz vehicles as the model for his renderings. We had not noticed it before Theottle told us that.
The IONIQ 6 SW looks like the vehicle Hyundai should have presented from the very beginning, especially after it did not manage to deliver something similar to what the Prophecy concept promised. Just check Theottle’s work and tell us if you wouldn’t feel tempted to buy this electric station wagon: it feels solid. Losing the aerodynamic profile of the sedan does not seem to be a problem.
The vehicle's rear still has too much information, especially the rear bumper. If Theottle fixed that, it would be too different from the sedan, and it would probably be a stretch to call it an IONIQ 6. We confess we would like to see that anyway. Unless that design has aerodynamic benefits, there is no reason for so many creases there.
If you accepted our challenge and tried to guess which donor car gave this rendering its roof lines, now is the time time to check if you got it right. Watch the video to follow the creative process. We can give you a tip and tell you it is an electric vehicle from Volkswagen. Theottle told us he “straightened the shoulder from B-pillar backward” to make the IONIQ 6 SW more harmonious. And it clearly worked just fine. If Hyundai gives the electric sedan a station wagon derivative, let’s hope it is as gorgeous as this rendering.
