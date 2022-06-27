This is What the Next Generation Honda Accord Should Look Like

The Honda Accord only got to be the best-selling passenger vehicle in the U.S. in 2001. Despite that, it is consistently among the best sellers in the American market, which makes each and every new generation something of crucial importance to the Japanese brand. Before Honda was ready to present the model slated to replace the CV1, the rendering artist Theottle gave us an idea of what it would look like.
Although the car should debut in 2023, we still know very little about it. Presented in 2017, the tenth-generation Accord will last precisely six years, the average lifespan of any modern car project.
What Theottle discovered with his work is that the eleventh-generation Accord will be more conservative than the model it replaces. The new Japanese sedan is closer to the three-box sedan we were used to, while the current one resembles a fastback. The big chromed bar above the front grille seems to be gone, giving the new Accord a meaner yet more elegant front end.
In other words, while the tenth generation seemed to try to attract younger buyers, the future Accord just targets the people that like sedans, and that’s it. Ironically, it may attract even younger buyers that share that taste. In the end, car buyers either go for SUVs and crossovers or want the real deal that the eleventh-generation Accord promises to deliver.
The new sedan must retain the same platform it currently shares with the Honda Civic. Dubbed the “Honda Architecture,” the creative name hides a modular basis that the Japanese carmaker adopted in most of its passenger cars in an attempt to cut costs and increase production scale with standard components.
The current engines should also be in the next generation, even if the Accord is a great candidate to adopt the e:HEV technology. This hybrid solution is pretty similar to Nissan’s e-Power until a certain point. Unlike the combustion engine from the competition, Honda’s can also help move the car. Nissan chose to exclude its mill from traction in the e-Power system, and it works solely as a generator. In times of increasing gas prices and inflation rearing its ugly head in all economies, the new Accord should offer an option that will spend less fuel.
