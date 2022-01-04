Check the Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX With an EQ Silver Arrow Front End

We are yet to talk in more depth about the Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, as promised. Despite that, we found time to share a fantastic idea Theottle had. He remembered a 2018 concept car and mated it to the German brand’s most efficient vehicle ever created. Meet above and in the video, the VISION EQXX with the EQ Silver Arrow front end.
Theottle created it in a live session, and it took him only 14 minutes to come up with the image above. The work put in adjusting different photos for them to look like one is something that never ceases to amaze us, but the result is also something worth discussing.
We have recovered the images of the EQ Silver Arrow for you to remind what it was about. The 2018 concept car wanted to praise Mercedes-Benz’s heritage in motorsports, as its name makes it pretty clear. In other words, its goal was to run as fast as possible for as long as a race would demand it to go.
To accomplish that, the EQ Silver Arrow had 551.6 kW (738 hp) and used an 80-kWh battery pack in a 5.30-meter (208.7-inch) body with 24-inch wheels at the front axle and 26-inch wheels in the back. Ironically, it is smaller than the one the VISION EQXX uses. Although Mercedes-Benz did not disclose how big it was, it said it was a little smaller than 100 kWh.
Perhaps the biggest irony involved with this rendering is that these two concept cars stand for very different goals. While the EQ Silver Arrow wanted to move fast, the VISION EQXX wished to be as energy-efficient as possible.
In that sense, we are glad that Mercedes-Benz managed to make the EQXX look different from anything else it had already presented without seeming to belong to another car company. Energy efficiency is also something to be proud of: it is an engineering accomplishment as much as accelerating as quickly as possible.
