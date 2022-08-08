Toyota GR Corolla Sedan Follows Honda Civic Type R Sedan – Which One Do You Prefer?

A few days ago, we showed you what a Honda Civic Type R Sedan would look like, thanks to the work of the rendering artist Theottle. That opened a debate about why family guys and girls can’t have performance goods if they also have to carry a lot of stuff around. If that applies to the Type R, it also does to the Toyota GR Corolla. Thankfully, Theottle just released new renderings of what the hypothetical performance sedan would be.

12 photos