Toyota GR Corolla Sedan Follows Honda Civic Type R Sedan – Which One Do You Prefer?

A few days ago, we showed you what a Honda Civic Type R Sedan would look like, thanks to the work of the rendering artist Theottle. That opened a debate about why family guys and girls can’t have performance goods if they also have to carry a lot of stuff around. If that applies to the Type R, it also does to the Toyota GR Corolla. Thankfully, Theottle just released new renderings of what the hypothetical performance sedan would be.
This is another work that must not have been too difficult for the rendering artist to conclude. We’re talking about the same car in different versions, which makes matching the body lines a less complicated task. It is still a skilled job – especially considering the final results – but a lot simpler than other renderings we have already seen Theottle perform.
As the video shows, Theottle had already prepared the images to make this transformation, just like he did with the Honda Civic Type R Sedan. That is probably so that the videos get shorter and have more views. Besides working for magazines and websites, Theottle also makes a living from YouTube. That said, if you like his work, try to support him by subscribing to his channel and liking his videos. The man will thank you for that.
Regarding the GR Corolla Sedan, we know it would be a way to have Corolla’s most popular body with the same performance package, but it is not the ideal one. Unlike the Honda Civic, the Toyota Corolla has a station wagon that would be the perfect pick for a GR derivative. Just check what BMW did with the M3 by giving its first official Touring version in history.
As much as the larger trunk compartment on the sedan is compared to the hatchback, the gooseneck hinges occupy a precious cargo space. You just can’t carry longer objects there – such as keyboard cases. A station wagon would never do that to you. Some sedans also spare you this hassle with articulated (or pantographic) hinges, which cost more but are much better than what Toyota currently offers in its best-seller.
As much as we’d love to see a GR Corolla SW, the sedan allows us to compare it to its fictitious Honda competitor. If you could choose one of them for real, which one would it be and why? There’s a great discussion to have with our other readers in the comments box below.
As the video shows, Theottle had already prepared the images to make this transformation, just like he did with the Honda Civic Type R Sedan. That is probably so that the videos get shorter and have more views. Besides working for magazines and websites, Theottle also makes a living from YouTube. That said, if you like his work, try to support him by subscribing to his channel and liking his videos. The man will thank you for that.
Regarding the GR Corolla Sedan, we know it would be a way to have Corolla’s most popular body with the same performance package, but it is not the ideal one. Unlike the Honda Civic, the Toyota Corolla has a station wagon that would be the perfect pick for a GR derivative. Just check what BMW did with the M3 by giving its first official Touring version in history.
As much as the larger trunk compartment on the sedan is compared to the hatchback, the gooseneck hinges occupy a precious cargo space. You just can’t carry longer objects there – such as keyboard cases. A station wagon would never do that to you. Some sedans also spare you this hassle with articulated (or pantographic) hinges, which cost more but are much better than what Toyota currently offers in its best-seller.
As much as we’d love to see a GR Corolla SW, the sedan allows us to compare it to its fictitious Honda competitor. If you could choose one of them for real, which one would it be and why? There’s a great discussion to have with our other readers in the comments box below.