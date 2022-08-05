Honda Civic Type R Gets a Sedan Version Thanks to Rendering Artist Theottle

Automakers only present any new model these days after exhaustively making sure that people will want to buy them. In other words, they try to make sure they will make money makings these cars, as Alfred P. Sloan once said they should. This is probably why Honda only sells the Civic Type R as a hatchback. Despite that, a Type R Sedan would probably sell in good numbers too. If you’d love to take your kids to school in one of those, the rendering artist Theottle helped us to visualize how that would be.
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R will be the most powerful made so far. However, Honda is yet to release its performance numbers or technical specifications. On July 26, MotorTrend said leaked information suggested its 2-liter turbocharged engine would deliver 325 hp (330 ps) and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm). Let’s work with these numbers in our hypothetical performance sedan.
Should Honda produce it, it would be a fitting competitor to the Audi S3. Costing less than the German competitor would be a plus, even if the Civic Type R was less luxurious and did not offer power on all four wheels as the S3 does. If Audi cares to have a vehicle in that market segment, that is one more reason to wonder why Honda decided to skip it.
As we said before, people with families and a lot of stuff to carry on road trips should not have to go with a two-car garage solution if one vehicle could give them the performance experience they want and the practicality they need. A Honda Civic Type R Sedan would do that for them. On top of that, the Japanese company could still offer the hatchback for those that prefer a smaller car.
If you think it through, a sedan may even offer a better weight distribution than a hatchback can. We do not doubt that someone will do in practice what Theottle did in renderings: a Honda Civic Type R Sedan. An engine swap and a lot of work on the suspension, brakes, and other components should make it relatively easy.
