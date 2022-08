Honda Civic Type R Gets a Sedan Version Thanks to Rendering Artist Theottle

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R will be the most powerful made so far. However, Honda is yet to release its performance numbers or technical specifications. On July 26, MotorTrend said leaked information suggested its 2-liter turbocharged engine would deliver 325 hp (330 ps) and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm). Let’s work with these numbers in our hypothetical performance sedan.Should Honda produce it, it would be a fitting competitor to the Audi S3 . Costing less than the German competitor would be a plus, even if the Civic Type R was less luxurious and did not offer power on all four wheels as the S3 does. If Audi cares to have a vehicle in that market segment, that is one more reason to wonder why Honda decided to skip it.As we said before, people with families and a lot of stuff to carry on road trips should not have to go with a two-car garage solution if one vehicle could give them the performance experience they want and the practicality they need. A Honda Civic Type R Sedan would do that for them. On top of that, the Japanese company could still offer the hatchback for those that prefer a smaller car.If you think it through, a sedan may even offer a better weight distribution than a hatchback can. We do not doubt that someone will do in practice what Theottle did in renderings: a Honda Civic Type R Sedan. An engine swap and a lot of work on the suspension, brakes, and other components should make it relatively easy.