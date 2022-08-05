Honda Civic Type R Gets a Sedan Version Thanks to Rendering Artist Theottle

Automakers only present any new model these days after exhaustively making sure that people will want to buy them. In other words, they try to make sure they will make money makings these cars, as Alfred P. Sloan once said they should. This is probably why Honda only sells the Civic Type R as a hatchback. Despite that, a Type R Sedan would probably sell in good numbers too. If you’d love to take your kids to school in one of those, the rendering artist Theottle helped us to visualize how that would be.

20 photos