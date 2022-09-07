If the Volvo S90 Gets Replaced With an Electric Sedan, This Is What It May Look Like

Volvo’s next big thing will be the Embla, the XC90 replacement. It will be produced at the Ridgeville plant in the U.S. alongside the Polestar 3. Theoretically, the Volvo Concept Recharge showed us what to expect, but recent patent images and trademarks made everything a little confusing. Volvo wants to use the name EXC90 and filed pictures of what looks like an updated electric XC90. The rendering artist Theottle interpreted that as a sign that the Concept Recharge could hint at an electric S90, and here it is.

