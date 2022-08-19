Nissan Maxima Could Survive in Crossover Body and With Qashqai's Front End

As Alfred P. Sloan used to say, the automotive industry’s business is not to make cars: it is to make money making cars. To follow that premise, car companies practically killed station wagons. Hatchbacks are still popular in Europe but increasingly less so. The same happens with sedans in the U.S. Nissan will kill the Maxima in 2023. Considering some companies saved nameplates with crossover bodies, Theottle suggested doing the same with the Nissan in his latest renderings.
As the video below shows, Theottle used elements of the Nissan Qashqai, such as the front end. The rendering artist reminds us that Nissan presented the concept of a high-riding crossover called IMS in January 2019. That said, the Maxima crossover could fit as the production version of that concept.
If the Qashqai is any hint of commercial success, Nissan’s hypothetical high-riding sedan would probably sell in significant numbers in the U.S. too. Theottle said it could replace not only the Maxima but also the Altima. If Nissan decides to kill it too, mind you.
To create these renderings, Theottle used images of the Baojun RC-6, a vehicle that American customers must have never heard about but that Chinese car buyers know pretty well. It would be a nice competitor to the Peugeot 408, Citroën C5 X, and Toyota Crown if it were for sale in other markets.
The Mazda MX-60 Theottle recently created could also challenge the Baojun RC-6 if it really existed. The main difference is that the Mazda would move around thanks to its rear wheels, while the RC-6 delivers power to its front wheels. The Maxima crossover would do the same thing.
Regarding what would power this new crossover, Theottle did not suggest anything. Our bet is that it would be electric or have at least a plug-in hybrid derivative like its real-life Stellantis competitors. Being a relevant nameplate, perhaps the Maxima with a crossover body would be a strategic option for the Japanese carmaker.
