Check How the New Bentley Bentayga Could Be If The Mulliner Batur Inspired It

Bentley said that the Mulliner Batur is a special car not only because of its eyewatering price tag or limited production numbers. The British brand said the new coupe “will ultimately guide the design of Bentley’s future range of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).” Selling cars to people without restricted funds, Bentley has already vowed to sell only electric vehicles by 2030. That means a future Bentayga will look like the Mulliner Batur. The latest work from the rendering artist Theottle aims to show us this new hypothetical SUV.

13 photos