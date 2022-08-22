What If Bentley Removed the Roof from the Mulliner Batur? Theottle Shows the Result

Bentley just made at least a whopping £29.7 million ($35.099 million at the current exchange rate) after selling all 18 units of the new Mulliner Batur even before it introduced its new car. The new automotive piece of jewelry starts at £1.65 million ($1,95 million) without taxes and options such as 3D-printed 18K elements, such as the dial. That shows the British brand would quickly sell 18 other units of the same car if it just made a convertible out of it. The rendering artist Theottle just showed us what such a car would be if Bentley liked the idea.

20 photos