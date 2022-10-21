Let Us Take an In-Dept Look at What the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Truck Has to Offer

Thus, GMC allowed itself to be casually late at the new and glamorous full-size EV pickup truck party, as the Hummer EV pickup truck was already ducking it out with the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning. Or, rather, it was dominating them, from all standpoints – power (three motors, 1,000 hp), hulking dimensions, incommensurable heft, and (of course) pricing!
Logically dedicated to buyers who do not necessarily want it because it’s a pickup truck but rather because of its imposing atmosphere and brand recognition, the Hummer EV is now doubled by the more traditional Sierra EV alternative. Alas, do not think it is any less posh, though. So, while GMC will allow its 2024 Sierra EV to fight the hordes of Ford F-150 Lightning trucks and packs of Rivian R1T pickups, it is also careful not to trespass (too much) into 2024 Chevy Silverado EV territory.
And how did they achieve that? Well, simple, with power and luxury. But let us take them one by one. The current rivals already on the market are the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, which kicks off in Pro mode (aka the workhorse) at $51,974 and can surge up to $96,874 for the Platinum version. As well as the Rivian R1T underdog, a posher adventure vehicle that starts at $73k. Naturally, they are also layered in terms of performance.
The base F-150 Lightning has 452 hp, a 230-mile (370 km) range, and a payload of 2,000 lbs. (910 kg), while the top configuration delivers 580 hp, a 300-mile (480 km) range, and can tow up to 10,000 lbs. (4,500 kg). Both versions have 775 lb-ft (1,051 Nm) of oomph and are offered as Crew Cabs with a 5.5 ft (1.7 m) bed. Meanwhile, the Rivian R1T boasts dual and quad-motor options, as well as 105, 135, and 180 kWh battery packs. As such, the automaker promises a towing capability of up to 11,000 lbs. (4,990 kg) and a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint time of just three seconds.
a 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, or two. So, the Detroit automaker introduced a couple of trim levels during the unveiling, the fleet-oriented WT and the initial RST First Edition flagship. Obviously, the main Ultium idea was to defeat the potential best-seller, so the F-150 Lightning was hit with a 510-hp Silverado EV WT (it does have a smaller torque of 615 lb-ft / 834 Nm), and a 664 hp plus 780 lb-ft (1,060 Nm) RST, for good measure.
Now there’s another tier sitting above Chevy’s full-size EV pickup truck offering, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1. Long story short, it aims to trump its traditional rivals with 754 hp, 785 lb-ft (1,064 Nm), as well as an estimated 400-mile (644 km) range. The maximum towing capacity also stands at 9,500 pounds (4,309 kg), while the Ultium battery pack has 800-volt DC public fast charging capabilities and can recharge at up to 350 kW. That is enough to recoup up to 100 miles (161 km) of range in just ten minutes.
In addition to these sharp figures, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 also offers – starting in early 2024 – a lot of “modern luxurious appointments” to sway buyers away from the F-150 Lightning, R1T, and even Silverado EV RST, all for a starting MSRP of $107k. Those include perks such as a panoramic glass roof, “distinctive quilting,” “authentic open-pore wood” including for the inductive wireless charger pad, aluminum trim, “and even etched stainless steel” for the premium Bose audio system’s speaker grilles.
Logically dedicated to buyers who do not necessarily want it because it’s a pickup truck but rather because of its imposing atmosphere and brand recognition, the Hummer EV is now doubled by the more traditional Sierra EV alternative. Alas, do not think it is any less posh, though. So, while GMC will allow its 2024 Sierra EV to fight the hordes of Ford F-150 Lightning trucks and packs of Rivian R1T pickups, it is also careful not to trespass (too much) into 2024 Chevy Silverado EV territory.
And how did they achieve that? Well, simple, with power and luxury. But let us take them one by one. The current rivals already on the market are the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, which kicks off in Pro mode (aka the workhorse) at $51,974 and can surge up to $96,874 for the Platinum version. As well as the Rivian R1T underdog, a posher adventure vehicle that starts at $73k. Naturally, they are also layered in terms of performance.
The base F-150 Lightning has 452 hp, a 230-mile (370 km) range, and a payload of 2,000 lbs. (910 kg), while the top configuration delivers 580 hp, a 300-mile (480 km) range, and can tow up to 10,000 lbs. (4,500 kg). Both versions have 775 lb-ft (1,051 Nm) of oomph and are offered as Crew Cabs with a 5.5 ft (1.7 m) bed. Meanwhile, the Rivian R1T boasts dual and quad-motor options, as well as 105, 135, and 180 kWh battery packs. As such, the automaker promises a towing capability of up to 11,000 lbs. (4,990 kg) and a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint time of just three seconds.
a 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, or two. So, the Detroit automaker introduced a couple of trim levels during the unveiling, the fleet-oriented WT and the initial RST First Edition flagship. Obviously, the main Ultium idea was to defeat the potential best-seller, so the F-150 Lightning was hit with a 510-hp Silverado EV WT (it does have a smaller torque of 615 lb-ft / 834 Nm), and a 664 hp plus 780 lb-ft (1,060 Nm) RST, for good measure.
Now there’s another tier sitting above Chevy’s full-size EV pickup truck offering, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1. Long story short, it aims to trump its traditional rivals with 754 hp, 785 lb-ft (1,064 Nm), as well as an estimated 400-mile (644 km) range. The maximum towing capacity also stands at 9,500 pounds (4,309 kg), while the Ultium battery pack has 800-volt DC public fast charging capabilities and can recharge at up to 350 kW. That is enough to recoup up to 100 miles (161 km) of range in just ten minutes.
In addition to these sharp figures, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 also offers – starting in early 2024 – a lot of “modern luxurious appointments” to sway buyers away from the F-150 Lightning, R1T, and even Silverado EV RST, all for a starting MSRP of $107k. Those include perks such as a panoramic glass roof, “distinctive quilting,” “authentic open-pore wood” including for the inductive wireless charger pad, aluminum trim, “and even etched stainless steel” for the premium Bose audio system’s speaker grilles.