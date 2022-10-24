2023 Mercedes CLE Shows Curvaceous Body in Unofficial Digital Illustrations

The Mercedes CLE has once again lost its camo in a set of renderings that build on the actual scoops, so you could say that they’re staying true to the prototypes spied in the open these last few months.
For the most part, you can expect the successor to the two-door versions of the C-Class and E-Class to look like this. As for the actual model rendered out by the peeps at Kolesa, it is the CLE 53, which will sit under the range-topping 63 model, otherwise expected to share its powertrain with the 2023 C 63 S E Performance.
The electrified assembly, whose battery can be charged up on the go by the internal combustion engine or by plugging it in, combines a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit, with a rear-mounted electric motor. The total output and torque are rated at 680 ps (670 hp / 500 kW) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft). Mercedes-AMG says that it needs 3.4 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from rest, topping out at 280 kph (174 mph) in the Sedan and 270 kph (168 mph) in the Estate.
Sporting a beefed up design that will set it apart from the non-AMG models, the CLE 53 has been imagined with the Panamericana grille with vertical slats. It has some carbon fiber inserts in the front bumper, a mean-styled diffuser out back, and four exhaust tips that are smaller than the ones equipping the 63 variant, which was spied in the open earlier this month.
If Mercedes-AMG will give the CLE 53 a go, then it should debut sometime next year. We don’t know anything about the powertrain, but in all likelihood, it should get the same 2.0-liter four-pot as the range-topping 63 (CLE 63 S E Performance), likely with some sort of electrification and less power overall.
