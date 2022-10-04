2023 Mercedes-Benz CLE Trades Camo for Fake Skin, Looks Like a Modern-Day CLK

As every Mercedes enthusiast on the planet knows, the three-pointed star company is working on new coupe and cabriolet models that will act as the successors to the two-door versions of the C-Class and E-Class.
Said to have been baptized the CLE, it has been spotted testing in all sorts of environments multiple times. It has also been rendered without any camouflage whatsoever, and the latest CGI take comes from sugardesign_1 on Instagram, and tries to imagine what the CLE Cabriolet might look like.
Think of it more like a design exercise rather than a realistic illustration, as it mixes some traits from the open-top versions of the C- and E-Class. The headlights look nothing like the ones of the real car, and chances are that the grille and front bumper will be different too. The lines running across the profile will be sharper, scooped prototypes have revealed, and the side skirts, and door handles are not exactly spot-on either.
As far as the platform goes, the CLE is said to be based on the same one as the latest generation C-Class. As a result, it might share some powertrains with its sibling, or, who knows, maybe all of them. In all likelihood, the Affalterbach brand will have its way with it, and if they do, then expect a CLE 63 S E Performance variant, packing the same assembly as the all-new C 63.
In case you forgot, the BMW M3 rival from AMG uses an electrified 2.0-liter four-pot, for a combined 670 hp (680 ps / 500 kW) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of torque. It tops out at 155 mph (250 kph), or 174 mph (280 kph) as an option, and from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it takes 3.4 seconds.
Mercedes might pull the wraps off the CLE in the coming months, and it appears that the model’s launch in the United States is uncertain at this point.
