Mercedes Puts a Fixed Roof Over the CLE's Head, Will Replace the C- and E-Class Coupes

Spy shots of the Mercedes-Benz CLE Convertible have been popping up for roughly one year now, and we now have the first scoops of the CLE Coupe too.
Set to replace the fixed-roof versions of the two-door Mercedes-Benz C-Class and E-Class, the model was spotted near the Nurburgring in prototype form, with a fully-camouflaged body, ahead of its premiere expected to take place later this year.
Up front, it has a single horizontal bar, with the three-pointed star logo in the middle, flanked by a pair of LED taillights, and sporty air intakes in the bumper. Muscular side skirts and rear quarter panels, frameless side windows, sloping roofline, rakish rear windscreen, LED taillights, trunk lid with integrated spoiler, and clean-looking bumper, with no cutouts for the exhaust pipes whatsoever, contribute to the exterior styling.
Since it is expected to build on the new-gen C-Class, the CLE, whose name has yet to be confirmed, is believed to sport a very familiar cockpit layout. It should get the same infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, a pair of comfy seats up front, lots of premium materials on high-end versions, and a nice amount of gear that will include everything required from such a car. The driving assistance gear could carry over from the premium compact model with minimal changes.
We wouldn’t be surprised if it ends up sharing most (if not all) the powertrains with the C-Class, too, including the punchy one used in the CLE 43. We don’t know yet if it will get the full-blown AMG 63 treatment, but given that it will take on the likes of the BMW 4 Series and Audi A5, it is likely that the Affalterbach brand will have its way with it. Besides the Coupe and Convertible, the CLE is rumored to get a four-door coupe derivative, too. On a final note, it appears that it won't launch in the United States, if the latest reports are correct.
