Dodge Ram W250 Cummins Truck Awaits a Completely Bespoke, Lifted Reconstruction

Remember the simpler pickup truck times when the beefy, boxy Dodge Ram, F-Series, and C/Ks were battling for supremacy? No need to, as those ages are not gone, yet.
Classic pickup truck aficionados could speak for days about the F-100 and other cool F-Series. Meanwhile, GM enthusiasts will go on and on about the various iterations of the Chevy and GMC C/Ks. But what about the Dodge Ram models?
Well, the original generation, produced between late 1980 and the summer of 1993, was extremely popular with fleets but sold less than competing F-Series and C/Ks – probably because a certain Texas Ranger (Chuck Norris, aka Walker the rad-to-the-bone ranger) only used a second-generation version.
Anyway, kidding aside, they still had their fans and now enjoy a slightly narrower cult following. That can only mean one thing – enhanced collectability and a distinct way of life. Well, at least as far as this first-gen W250 (Power Ram, meaning it’s a 4x4) is concerned, it certainly ticks all the adventure boxes, and then some.
Owned by Wyatt Waldron, a public figure known as ironman5.9 on social media, who may or may not be the one and only Corporal Waldron, a veteran and decorated Marines hero (Silver Star), this Cummins-powered Dodge Ram sure enjoyed an outdoorsy lifestyle until recently. Now the burgundy-flavored old-school pickup truck has been sitting idle for a while – and that probably triggered an idea for a deep transformation.
The results are already visible, albeit only virtually. This is because the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media) has prepared a preview of things to come for this Power Ram. And we can easily see that it is going to reach new extremes, mixing the burgundy shade with a lifted, gold suspension setup, new and humongous aftermarket wheels, plus a few more aftermarket goodies.
All in all, a clean build, and if it indeed reaches the SEMA Show, it is certainly going to stand out in the Dodge Ram pickup truck crowd, right?
