2024 Lamborghini Stella Hybrid Imagines Near Eco Future After Aventador Retires

Soon, Lamborghini will present the world with a plug-in hybrid Urus SUV (probably) piggybacking on the same powertrain as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.
After that, we will not only see the Aventador happily retired but even the little Huracan sent to greener V10 pastures across the car Valhalla relaxation facilities. By the way, has anyone not seen that gorgeous Lambo Aventador V12 swan song imagined by Ad Personam as a fitting tribute to the bespoke Miura Roadster?
It is stunning, indeed, and it certainly makes people lament that the V12 Lambo Aventador will be no more. Alas, the future is going to hold enticing prospects, at least according to some – and even though only in the digital world. Over there, Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, has decided it is now the ripe CGI time to return to a previous Lambo project.
Not long ago, around the middle of 2022’s spring, the pixel master cooked up a design proposal that valiantly imagined Lamborghini’s next, full hybrid chapter. Remember, so far, the Italian exotic sports car and SUV company has only released the limited-series Lambo Sian FKP 37 and related Countach LPI 800-4 mild-hybrids, and it is going to be a while before the Urus PHEV hits the intended markets.
Alas, this CGI expert thought his 2023 Lambo Stella Hybrid idea would easily gain traction. Well, since it was merely wishful thinking and just a quick sketch, not even a fully 3D-animated car, it did not. No worries, the author is not among those folks to get deterred easily.
So, he is now swinging back to flaunt the 2024 Lambo Stella Hybrid version, complete with a purple shade that would make any Plum Crazy enthusiast go full Mopar with envy…
It is stunning, indeed, and it certainly makes people lament that the V12 Lambo Aventador will be no more. Alas, the future is going to hold enticing prospects, at least according to some – and even though only in the digital world. Over there, Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, has decided it is now the ripe CGI time to return to a previous Lambo project.
Not long ago, around the middle of 2022’s spring, the pixel master cooked up a design proposal that valiantly imagined Lamborghini’s next, full hybrid chapter. Remember, so far, the Italian exotic sports car and SUV company has only released the limited-series Lambo Sian FKP 37 and related Countach LPI 800-4 mild-hybrids, and it is going to be a while before the Urus PHEV hits the intended markets.
Alas, this CGI expert thought his 2023 Lambo Stella Hybrid idea would easily gain traction. Well, since it was merely wishful thinking and just a quick sketch, not even a fully 3D-animated car, it did not. No worries, the author is not among those folks to get deterred easily.
So, he is now swinging back to flaunt the 2024 Lambo Stella Hybrid version, complete with a purple shade that would make any Plum Crazy enthusiast go full Mopar with envy…