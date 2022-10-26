Imagined Koenigsegg KXX Concept Seems Like a Futuristic Alternative for the CC850

Founded less than three decades ago, Koenigsegg Automotive AB is today one of the best-known exotic automotive manufacturers around the world. And everything started with just two letters of the alphabet.
Those were not even different, and instead, the Koenigsegg CC prototype was the Swedish automaker’s first vehicle. A lot of CCs followed after the CC8S became the company’s first ‘series’ production model. And, just recently, Koenigsegg celebrated the fabled series with a tribute hypercar dubbed CC850.
Just 50 units were originally planned for production to coincide with owner Christian von Koenigsegg’s 50th birthday and another 20 examples were later added to the manufacturing plan to mark two decades since the CC8S came out. And all of them will be mid-engine Targa Top sports cars rocking Jesko’s 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and some 1,169 hp or 1,366 hp when sipping E85.
But is that enough for the Koenigsegg fans? Probably not, which is also why some of them are taking matters into their own hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, to be more precise. So, here are digital automotive artists Emre Husmen and Ugur Ulvi Yetiskin flaunting their latest virtual project. Obviously, they collaborated to dream of a Koenigsegg hypercar looking ready for the next decade.
Called ‘KXX,’ perhaps in response to the company’s CCX and as an alternative to the current CC850, this imagined project has all the makings of a feisty hypercar. They certainly worked out an entire digital presentation, complete with video and still photo sessions, but they also missed a few marks.
Sure, we can all see this is an extreme aero build for ourselves, and we did not fail to notice the carbon fiber details and wheels. But what about the interior and hypothetical engine specifications, weren’t those also deserving of an explanatory line or two?
