2023 Acura Integra Hits a Trio of Tuning Notes Ahead of 2022 SEMA Show

Not long now, the entire world will be overwhelmed by the OEM and aftermarket possibilities shown at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, scheduled for November 1-4.
Naturally, there is going to be tremendous commotion. And some participants want the spotlight just for themselves, such as Acura – who just announced a trio of “top builder” projects based on the 2023 Integra. You know the car, it’s that fifth generation of the iconic nameplate sold in the U.S. from $30,800 and acting as the ritzier five-door liftback sibling to the Honda Civic Si.
Anyway, Acura naturally wanted to “showcase the personalized performance potential” and asked a trio of famous names to leave their lasting mark on the latest Integra. Interestingly, while all three builds will indeed grace the SEMA Show floor, they were first presented to the public at The Petersen Museum during an Acura Integra-sponsored Pit+Paddock ‘Drive In’ event that also sought to celebrate “the return of the iconic nameplate to the Acura lineup.”
Of course, from now on, these three tuning projects will have a busy schedule ahead of them. There’s the SEMA Show (Nov. 1-4), followed by the RADwood LA (Nov. 19), and ultimately the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (April 14-16, 2023). Anyway, let us meet the tuning contestants. First up, dressed up in white and light blue, is Daijiro ‘Dai’ Yoshihara’s 2023 Acura Integra, built by Evasive Motorsports and inspired by “the iconic DB8 Integra.”
Secondly, though in no particular order, comes Sara Choi’s all-white “artistic custom widebody” Integra, which Tony Star Performance created. And last but certainly not least is Coco Zarita’s darker take on the Integra, built by Autotuned and inspired by the NSX GT designs. By the way, although all three of them look rad, the powertrain modifications are all on the light side – but do check out all the juicy details in the press release embedded below.
