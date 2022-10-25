Digital Lincoln Mark X and Mercury Cougar Revivals Piggyback on Mustang GT Prowess

While GM is mum on the fate of the glorious Chevy Camaro and Stellantis has already paved the EV way for the Dodge Charger and Challenger, just Ford alone will keep the ICE banner alive for a little while longer.
Remember, the last time we heard about a potential Camaro successor (if the nameplate does not get killed off), there was talk around the rumor mill about an EV sedan and SUV transformation. Meanwhile, Dodge is giving the ICE-powered Charger and Challenger models the occasion to go out with a ‘Last Call’ bang (ok, seven of them, actually) before ICE production ends after the 2023 model year.
The Blue Oval head honchos probably decided to speculate the upcoming ICE void as deeply as they can, so the seventh generation (S650) 2024 Ford Mustang is coming solely in EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote V8 form. Plus, there are a whole bunch of motorsport-related activities alongside the new performance-oriented Dark Horse series.
But what if another brand from the group took advantage of the ICE opportunity, even if only virtually? Jim, the digital artist better known as jlord8 on social media, has decided to abandon for a CGI moment of Lincoln x Mustang madness his ongoing truck series and thinks of that. And does so equally deeply. In the end, though, all he produced was the decision to “play a little game of face/off with the new Mustang.”
For that, he brought back the beloved Lincoln Mark series and imagined a proper – albeit badge-engineered – successor in the guise of the potential Lincoln Mark X two-door coupe. Obviously, it is just the face that carries the Lincoln style, the rest being all 2024 Ford Mustang GT 5.0-liter Coyote V8. Well, at least the pixel master is ‘sensible’ enough to give us a couple of versions just in case someone needs something a little more outrageous – such as a Mercury Cougar XR-7!
