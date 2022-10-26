Ford Fiesta Production Ending in 2023, S-Max and Galaxy Will Also Be Discontinued

More on this:

1 Turbo Ford Mustang GT Drags Mean Hot Rod, Someone Bucks Nasty for the Win

2 Trick or Treat: Trio of RTR Mustangs Drift the Haunted Playground on T-Pain's Beat

3 1965 Mustang Restomod Needs You to Decide: Tuxedo Deep Ebony or Battleship Gray?

4 Slammed Ford Crown Vic Coupe Mixes Digital 1990s With Unbound Widebody DNA

5 2023 Ford Everest Sport RWD 2.0 Bi-Turbo Arrives Down Under, Starts at AUD 62,790