Unofficial 2023 GMC Sportback Is the Luxury Sedan We'll Never Get

Established in 1911 as the General Motors Truck Company, GMC produced pickup trucks, heavy-duty haulers, SUVs, buses, and vans for more than 100 years.
Beginning in 1920, GMC and Chevrolet vehicles became largely similar but as the decades moved on, General Motors pushed the former brand into premium vehicle territory. Come 2022 and the GMC lineup is pretty much made of upscale, fancied-up Chevrolet SUVs and pickup trucks.
Alongside Ram, GMC is one of the very few Detroit automakers that doesn't offer cars. But it wasn't always like that. Back in 1971, GMC introduced a rebadged version of the Chevrolet El Camino called the Sprint (later renamed the Caballero). From 1992 to 1995, GMC also sold a badge-engineered Chevette in Argentina.
These nameplates are long gone and it's very unlikely for GMC to offer an automobile anytime soon, but what if GM's luxury brand would leave tradition aside and enter the four-door sedan market in 2023? This rendering by Instagram's "jlord8" provides the answer and it's a surprisingly cool proposition.
Dubbed Sportback, the sedan is based on the Acadia, the company's midsize SUV. The four-door retains most of the crossover's styling cues, but it's been lowered and had its roof "squashed" for a proper three-box stance. The sedan sports the same headlamps, while the grille is significantly narrower but still features the trademark "GMC" badge in red.
We don't get a full view of the rear end, but we can see a sizable spoiler sitting atop the trunk lid. Interestingly enough though, the artist kept the SUV-style cladding and the massive plastic inserts over the side sills, features that place this SUV in the same category as Cross Country models from Volvo and All-Terrain offerings from Mercedes-Benz.
But even so, the Sportback looks decidedly sporty thanks to its relatively low ride height, an image that would go well with the optional 3.6-liter LGX V6 rated at 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet (367 Nm) of torque.
Such a vehicle would also be compatible with the twin-turbo V6 that pumps out 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet (603 Nm) of twist in the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, but that's just wishful thinking since the 2023 GMC Sportback only exists in imagination land. But assuming General Motors would approve such a product, would you buy a GMC sedan? Let me know in the comments below.
